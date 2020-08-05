Markets
Rayonier Revises Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Rayonier Inc. (RYN) said the company now anticipates full-year earnings per share of $0.27 to $0.31, pro forma EPS of $0.17 to $0.21, and adjusted EBITDA of $240 million to $260 million.

Second quarter pro forma net income per share was $0.11 compared to $0.14, last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $78.6 million compared to $60.6 million, a year ago.

Second quarter revenues were $195.6 million compared to $184.8 million, previous year. Pro forma revenues improved year-on-year to $189.8 million from $184.8 million.

