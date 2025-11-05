Rayonier Q3 Profit Rises

Markets
(RTTNews) - Rayonier Inc.(RYN), a U.S. Timberland and real estate investment trust, reported third-quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2025.

The company posted net income of $43.2 million, or $0.28 per share, compared to $28.8 million, or $0.19 per share, in the same quarter of 2024.

Pro forma net income for the third quarter was $50.2 million or $0.32 per share, up from $11.1 million or $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter rose to $177.5 million, up from $124.1 million in the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA nearly doubled to $114.3 million, up from $57.2 million.

CEO Mark McHugh said the strong results reflected higher harvest volumes in the Southern Timber segment and robust real-estate transactions, though weakness in the Pacific Northwest Timber segment persisted.

Rayonier said it now expects full-year Adjusted EBITDA and pro forma EPS to be at or above the higher end of prior guidance, driven primarily by the Real-Estate segment, offset by softer timber volumes and delayed lumber-market recovery.

RYN closed Wednesday at $22.08, up 1.33%, and traded after hours at $22.50, up 1.90% on the NYSE.

