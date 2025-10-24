Rayonier-PotlatchDeltic Merger Signals Industry Upside

The United States has faced a turbulent stretch in global trade negotiations, a dynamic that has injected uncertainty into the markets. Yet, as experienced investors know, volatility often conceals opportunity — and the wood industry within the basic materials sector may be one such case. A bold call for a potential new bull run is emerging, with Wall Street analysts turning their attention to Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE: WY) as a standout candidate.

Investors can attribute this emerging opportunity to renewed consolidation within the industry—particularly following Rayonier Inc. (NYSE: RYN)’s announcement on Oct. 14, 2025, in a press release of an all-stock merger with PotlatchDeltic Corp. (NASDAQ: PCH).

This consolidation is a signal for investors to take action, just as government stakes and other combinations have occurred in the technology sector due to tariff impacts; chances are these corporate events will continue in the wood industry.

Now trading at 73% of its 52-week high, Weyerhaeuser stock has all the components bulls need to bring further gains into their portfolios.

Lumber Rally Reinforces Weyerhaeuser’s Bullish Setup

Some bears would have argued that trade tariffs on wood products would have contracted industry activity and future earnings. While that belief has some truth, the actual effect has been the opposite. Lumber prices have risen throughout the past quarter by roughly 15% since September 2025.

This price reaction can be seen as support for the domestic industry, as most companies seek to offset the additional tariff costs by sourcing wood domestically instead. Of course, that directly benefits margins and earnings per share (EPS) for all companies involved.

Given that PotlatchDeltic operates most of its landholdings in the Northwest region of the United States, this is one of the companies at the top of the profitable list for the coming months. Seeing this theme play out justified the merger on Rayonier’s side, and Wall Street analysts have been proven right on their $49.33 price target for PotlatchDeltic.

But, when it comes to bullish expectations, evidence shows Weyerhaeuser has a similar setup today. Amplifying the industry consolidation trend, the company’s United States timberland exposure can deliver on similarly bullish outlooks.

Weyerhaeuser’s Setup: A Great Risk/Reward

Beginning with expectations, Weyerhaeuser’s bull case must be high conviction in the coming months; otherwise, markets wouldn’t be willing to pay a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 63.3x.

This valuation commands a premium above the building products sector average of 27.9x P/E.

Rather than shying away from Weyerhaeuser because of its valuation, investors can lean on the $32.63 per-share price target, which reflects the Wall Street consensus. Relative to today’s low prices, this view implies a net upside potential of 36%.

And these analysts aren’t the only ones willing to express their optimism for Weyerhaeuser’s future. Institutional buyers from Allspring Global Investments Holdings boosted their position in Weyerhaeuser stock by 2.8% in October 2025, bringing their net holding to $261 million today.

This vote of confidence, combined with a bullish analyst outlook, also affected the bearish side of the equation.

Over the past month, Weyerhaeuser’s short interest declined by 13%, signaling potential bearish capitulation as short sellers realize the stock is well off its yearly highs and industry optimism is returning. Going back to margin and EPS support on higher lumber prices, here’s something investors should keep in mind.

On July 24, 2025, Weyerhaeuser reported Q2 earnings with EPS of 12 cents, beating the MarketBeat consensus of 10 cents by 20%. Now that the quarter only covered the beginning of a lumber rally, meaning the upcoming quarterly release on Oct. 30 should bring on an even more aggressive EPS growth rate.

If that is the case, Weyerhaeuser could also become an acquisition (or merger) target, considering its exposure to American demand and $17 billion market capitalization, which makes it affordable to other big players in the space.

With a potential EPS beat by the end of October, Wall Street analysts are also under pressure to raise their targets and justify the P/E premium by this above-average growth.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.