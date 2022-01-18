Rayonier Introduces New 2G Bio-ethanol Product To Meet Growing Biofuel Demand

(RTTNews) - Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM), a maker of high purity cellulose pulp, on Tuesday announced introduction of a second generation or 2G bio-ethanol product for Europe's fast-growing bio-fuels market.

The new 2G bio-ethanol product is produced using wood-based feedstock. The construction on RYAM's 2G production facility is expected to begin in spring 2022, with commercial sales targeted for the summer 2023.

Vito Consiglio, President and CEO of Rayonier Advanced Materials, commented: "…The strong demand for this innovative, renewable biofuel represents another example of how we can leverage our existing bio-refineries and knowledge of cellulose chemistry to provide bio-based solutions."

RYAM has also entered into a long-term off-take deal with a large global petrochemicals company to purchase the 2G bio-ethanol and expects to finance a significant portion of its investment with low-cost green loans.

The company's bio-refinery model captures residual sugars from its existing pulp process and converts the sugars into 2G bio-ethanol. This circular process, which utilizes a greater portion of the tree to create higher-value products, represents a more sustainable operating model.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.