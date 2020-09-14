Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 15, 2020

Rayonier Inc. (RYN) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RYN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that RYN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.36, the dividend yield is 3.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RYN was $27.36, representing a -17.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.10 and a 71.43% increase over the 52 week low of $15.96.

RYN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). RYN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.33. Zacks Investment Research reports RYN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -53.26%, compared to an industry average of 12.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RYN Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to RYN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RYN as a top-10 holding:

iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (WOOD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is WOOD with an increase of 36.23% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of RYN at 7.64%.

