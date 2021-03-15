Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

Rayonier Inc. (RYN) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RYN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that RYN has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of RYN was $33.56, representing a -6.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.75 and a 110.28% increase over the 52 week low of $15.96.

RYN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). RYN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.27. Zacks Investment Research reports RYN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 54.67%, compared to an industry average of 17.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RYN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RYN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RYN as a top-10 holding:

iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (WOOD)

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (HSMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is WOOD with an increase of 29.56% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of RYN at 7.68%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.