Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2019

Rayonier Inc. (RYN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RYN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that RYN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $31.49, the dividend yield is 3.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RYN was $31.49, representing a -4.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.92 and a 21.91% increase over the 52 week low of $25.83.

RYN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). RYN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.35. Zacks Investment Research reports RYN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -45.57%, compared to an industry average of -9.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RYN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RYN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have RYN as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (WOOD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is WOOD with an increase of 12.68% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of RYN at 8.06%.

