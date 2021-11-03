Rayonier Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Rayonier Inc. (RYN):

-Earnings: $75.8 million in Q3 vs. -$0.8 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.53 in Q3 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Rayonier Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $50.3 million or $0.35 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.14 per share -Revenue: $364.7 million in Q3 vs. $198.9 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.62 to $0.65

