Rayonier Inc. Q1 Income Retreats, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Rayonier Inc. (RYN) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $8.3 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $29.3 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 19.3% to $179.1 million from $222.0 million last year.

Rayonier Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $8.3 Mln. vs. $29.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.06 vs. $0.20 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.11 -Revenue (Q1): $179.1 Mln vs. $222.0 Mln last year.

