Rayonier Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Rayonier Inc. (RYN) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $25.9 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $24.8M, or $0.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Rayonier Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.3 million or $0.00 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 35.3% to $259.1M from $191.5 million last year.

Rayonier Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): -$0.3 Mln. vs. $24.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.00 vs. $0.19 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.05 -Revenue (Q1): $259.1M vs. $191.5 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.05 - $0.15

