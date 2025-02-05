Rayonier Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Rayonier Inc. (RYN) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $327.1 million, or $2.15 per share. This compares with $126.9 million, or $0.85 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Rayonier Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $41.1 million or $0.27 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 55.5% to $726.3 million from $467 million last year.

Rayonier Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $327.1 Mln. vs. $126.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.15 vs. $0.85 last year. -Revenue: $726.3 Mln vs. $467 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.