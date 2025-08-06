Rayonier Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Rayonier Inc. (RYN):

Earnings: $408.7 million in Q2 vs. $1.9 million in the same period last year. EPS: $2.63 in Q2 vs. $0.01 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Rayonier Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $9.6 million or $0.06 per share for the period.

Revenue: $106.5 million in Q2 vs. $99.6 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.18 to $0.28

