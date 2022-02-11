Rayonier Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for RYN

In trading on Friday, shares of Rayonier Inc. (Symbol: RYN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.43, changing hands as low as $37.16 per share. Rayonier Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RYN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RYN's low point in its 52 week range is $30.822 per share, with $41.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.43.

