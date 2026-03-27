Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) Price Target Increased by 61.11% to 14.79

The average one-year price target for Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) has been revised to $14.79 / share. This is an increase of 61.11% from the prior estimate of $9.18 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.82% from the latest reported closing price of $10.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 180 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rayonier Advanced Materials. This is an decrease of 142 owner(s) or 44.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RYAM is 0.04%, an increase of 0.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.49% to 45,409K shares. The put/call ratio of RYAM is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Condire Management holds 6,359K shares representing 9.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,356K shares , representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYAM by 28.83% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,766K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,721K shares , representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYAM by 18.08% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,839K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,022K shares , representing a decrease of 9.99%.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 1,800K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 511K shares , representing an increase of 71.64%.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,688K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,339K shares , representing an increase of 20.65%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.