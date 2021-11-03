Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE: RYAM)

Q3 2021 Earnings Call

10:00 a.m. ET

Mickey Walsh -- Treasurer and Vice President of Investor Relations

Thank you, operator and good morning everyone. Welcome again to Rayonier Advanced Materials Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. Joining me on today's call are Paul Boynton, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Marcus Moeltner, our Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance. Our earnings release and presentation materials were issued last evening and are available on our website at rayonieram.com. I'd like to remind you that in today's presentation, we will include forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of federal securities laws. Our earnings release as well as our filings with the SEC list some of the factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we may make. They are also referenced on slides 2 and 3 of our presentation material. Today's presentation will also reference certain non-GAAP financial measures as noted on slide 4 of our presentation. We believe non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information for management and investors, but non-GAAP measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP measures. A reconciliation of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included on Slides 18 through 23 of our presentation. I would now like to turn the call over to Paul.

Paul G. Boynton -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Mickey, and good morning everyone. Today, I would like to hit some of the highlights for the quarter before turning the call over to Marcus to review the detailed financials. After Marcus' update, I will discuss our strategic outlook for the business. Starting on slide 5, EBITDA from continuing operations improved by $3 million from prior year to $35 million driven by continued momentum in commodity product prices, including high yield viscose and fluff pulp as well as solid demand for cellulose specialties. In addition to the improved financial results, we have executed on several key strategic initiatives. On August 28, we successfully closed the sale of our lumber and newsprint assets for approximately $232 million, including $185 million in cash with the remainder consisting primarily of shares of GreenFirst Forest Products. Additionally, year-to-date we captured $192 million of EBITDA from these businesses prior to the sale. The Company also repaid over $150 million of debt including $127 million of its senior notes due in 2024, and $25 million of the senior secured notes. We also significantly increased cash on the balance sheet. This cash along with future cash flow driven by the announced price increases for cellulose specialties as well as cash returns from our investments in reliability, cost reduction and new bio products will provide a catalyst to grow EBITDA margins further, right-size our balance sheet, and drive value to our shareholders. I'll provide a further perspective on our current markets as well as our longer-term strategy shortly. Now I'll ask Marcus to take us through the financial details for the quarter. Marcus?

Marcus J. Moeltner -- Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance

Thank you, Paul. Starting with High Purity Cellulose on Slide 6, third-quarter sales increased $35 million or 14% to $288 million driven by a 14% increase in sales prices, offset by a slight 2% decline in sales volumes. As expected, CS prices were down from prior year per contract negotiations from late 2020 while the higher commodity prices drove the combined increase. Overall, sales volumes remained nearly flat at 225,000 metric tons with a stronger mix of CS sales volumes. CS sales volumes remain very strong driven by demand across almost all end-markets including food, pharma, casings, construction, automotive filtration and tire cord, and acetate bioplastics. Commodity volumes declined by more favorable mix shift toward CS which has lower production yields. A reliability issue with our lime kiln at Jesup facility and continued to logistic challenges specifically for ocean-going sales. Overall, EBITDA for the segment declined $4 million to $32 million. Costs were impacted by significant inflation in key input materials, higher logistics expense related to trucking and ocean freight as well as higher maintenance costs and production downtime related to the reliability issue in Jesup. This resulted in lower production of approximately 10,000 tons.

Turning to slide 7. Paperboard segment sales improved $5 million driven by a 13% increase in sales price resulting from strong demand for our three-ply [Indecipherable] brand partially driven by competitor supply constraints offset by logistic challenges. EBITDA for the segment declined $1 million to $6 million as the sales price increases were more than offset by higher raw material pulp and cost inflation in the operation. Turning to our High Yield Pulp segment on slide 8. Sales increased $12 million from prior year to $42 million driven by a 27% improvement in sales price and a 12% improvement in volumes. EBITDA for the segment grew $6 million to $9 million as sales improvements were partially offset by higher operational costs and the impact of logistic challenges.

Turning to slide 9 on a consolidated basis, operating income from continuing operations improved $4 million from prior year. The company experienced price increases across all segments and volume improvement driven by mix improvement in high purity sales. Costs were significantly impacted by higher inflation costs, particularly with respect to chemicals, wood fiber, and energy as well as reliability and maintenance costs in our high-purity segment. Higher raw material costs in paperboard and overall higher logistic costs also impacted results. Additionally, corporate and SG&A costs improved $5 million, primarily driven by favorable FX. With the sale of the lumber and newsprint, the Company credit profile has improved. We ended the quarter with $279 million of cash and liquidity of $373 million including availability on our ABL and the French factoring facility. In early October, we repaid a further $25 million of senior secured notes and we still expect $29 million of tax refunds by the end of 2022. With the sale of the lumber and newsprint assets, we also have $28 million shares of GreenFirst Forest Products valued at approximately $34 million as of the end of the quarter and the rights to $112 million of softwood lumber duties. Given uncertainty related to inflation and logistics along with significant amount of investment opportunities, we are currently carrying higher cash balances for the short term. Overall, we remain well positioned to prudently invest in our assets and generate greater margins. With that I'd now like to turn the call back over to Paul.

Paul G. Boynton -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Hey, thank you. Excuse me. Thank you, Marcus. As noted on page 10, we are seeing the dynamics of uncertain markets. First, commodity benchmark prices are moderating in some of our key segments specifically BEK or bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp. A proxy for our High Yield Pulp business has fallen sharply driven by the decreased demand from China amid the governmental policy to reduce energy and emissions output. Viscose pulp prices have also recede recently, although prices remained significantly higher than the prior year. The strength of the viscose market rebounding significantly off the lows of 2020 provides a strong backdrop for our 2022 cellular specialties price negotiations. Meanwhile, fluff and paperboard indices have remained resilient with sequential increases from the second quarter into the third quarter, which should provide higher fourth quarter prices for these products given the pricing lag we experienced relative to these indices.

Turning to page 11, we see demand for cellular specialty product strengthening across almost all end-markets including food and pharma, casings, construction, automotive filtration and tire cord, and acetate bioplastic end markets. Interestingly, prices for cotton lint in Asia, a competitive substitute product for many of our cellular specialty grades, have also increased substantially from 2020 creating additional interest in our product offerings. We have seen supply disruptions with some of our high purity industry competitors leaving many of our customers looking for us to -- to us as a backstop given the size, scale and redundancy of antigens of our five cellulose specialties manufacturing lines. We are fulfilling agreed demand with customers but given our extended outages at Jesup in both 2021 and 2022, we are not able to accommodate most request for incremental volume for the balance of the year and well into 2022. We, like all producers are also seeing a significant rise in input costs and challenges in our supply chain. So with all these dynamics, strong demand, restricted supply and escalating input cost, we expect significant price increases for the majority of our cellulose specialties in 2022. Overall, we are focused on protecting or improving margins in our CS business for the coming year. In our Paperboard segment we're also seeing stronger demand from the return of the commercial print market along with ongoing strength in the packaging market. This demand, in addition to continued industry supply disruptions, are driving prices higher. Our unique three-ply [Indecipherable] brand Paperboard continues to grow in share in higher end markets as customers value the comparable surface area to weight ratio of our offerings. With raw material cost shrinking as pulp prices decline, we expect expanded margins for this segment in the coming quarter. In High Yield Pulp, we expect to recognize lower prices in the fourth quarter due to the lower demand for pulp from China and increased supply from the South American mills, while costs are expected to increase and logistic challenges are likely to persist. So now let's take a longer view on our strategic outlook for the business. With the sale of lumber and newsprint businesses complete, we target to drive both improved costs and margins through our core businesses.

Turning to slide 12, year to date EBITDA margins are roughly 10%. For a capital-intensive business such as our high purity cellulose operations, we would expect to generate EBITDA margins at a much higher level than our current conditions have allowed. Given our specialized asset base, unique product offerings, security of supply and technical leadership, we aim to improve our cost position and generate at least 20% EBITDA margins in this business. To achieve this goal, we have developed a plan focused on a few key initiatives. First, we've already discussed price improvement for our cellulose specialty products. With the majority of our selling especially contracts open for negotiation in 2022, we expect to capture significant price increases for these products in the next year. Additionally, we expect to utilize a significant portion of the proceeds from our asset sale to invest in and improve reliability and drive cost down at our four high purity cellulose facilities. In 2022, we expect to spend approximately $100 million on custodial capital expenditures. However, with inflationary pressures on the cost of materials and challenges with labor availability, we will appropriately modulate capex on a real-time basis. We know that having reliable assets, lower costs, increases sales volumes and drives efficiencies. As such, we planned extended outages at three of our four facilities in the first half of next year with a focus on improving reliability. Beyond investments in reliability, we also expect to increase our strategic investments in 2022. We are currently evaluating approximately $50 million of high return projects for next year, including Green bioenergy, cost reduction, and productivity enhancement initiatives. We've had success with these types of strategic investments including the recent $15 million investment in green energy at our Tartas, France facility. This investment went online in the second quarter and is expected to generate $10 million of incremental earnings annually. Another potential project in Tartas that is part of our green energy BioFuture currently under evaluation is the production of bioethanol, a high demand additive to gasoline required in Europe as consumers and governments seek to use greater natural energy to power vehicles and industry. These investments provide returns well above the company's cost of capital and will drive incremental margins over the medium term. Lastly, we will continue to increase our investment in R&D and innovation-driven projects. An example includes our investment in TemSilk, a product used in the production of Lyocell, a natural fiber produced in environmentally friendly method. This year, our R&D team working with innovation trend experts has identified areas for accelerated natural foods and biomaterials growth. We will be sharing more details of these focused initiatives over time, but two of the most immediate initiatives however are in bioplastics and prebiotics. In bioplastics we are looking at a broad set of opportunities to replace petrochemicals in many applications including single use plastics. We are currently working in collaboration with several leading global research universities as well as current customers and new commercial partners to capitalize on this opportunity. In prebiotics, we have partnered with the State of Georgia Center for Innovation at the University of Georgia and the Saunders Research Institute to develop nutritional supplements for the poultry industry. Additionally, we will be looking at other growth opportunities outside of our core R&D and process expertise, but closely related to our strengths. An example is our investment in Anomera Incorporated, which has led us into the emerging opportunity for carboxylated nano cellulose with performance-enhancing attributes for cosmetics, paints, coatings, and concrete. Anomera is ramping up the production in its newly constructed Temiscaming plant and is looking to capture near term sales in the cosmetic segments through distribution agreement with Croda, one of the world's leading cosmetic and personal care formulators. As global demand for more environmentally friendly products continues to evolve, we are working to offer solutions from both our existing natural products as well as developing new offerings to meet growing needs. Combined, we expect these actions to drive significantly higher EBITDA to provide positive returns for our investors. As we previously have stated, our goal is to reduce net debt 2.5 times EBITDA. Turning to slide 13, our net debt stands at $676 million as of the end of the quarter, including $279 million of cash. Our near-term goal is to drive this toward $625 million with cash tax refunds and proceeds from the GreenFirst shares. With our targeted margin growth and the right-sized balance sheet, our goal of 2.5 times leverage is within range over the next three to five years.

And finally, turning to slide 14, our reputation as a market leader in cellular specialties with differentiated commodities within fluff and viscose markets positions us well for the future. We have diverse biorefinery assets and redundancy that allows us to service all of the cellular specialties market segments while providing security of supply to our customers and offers tremendous growth opportunities into the future. The security of supply is coming into play recently as many of our customers were able to rely on us to meet the strength of their markets. A strong cash position allows us to invest in reliability and cost reduction, strategic projects and leading R&D platforms as we work with new and existing customers to develop natural based solutions which will further broaden our offerings into our BioFuture. We have a proven track record in controlling costs and managing cash to drive stronger liquidity and a more stable balance sheet. We look forward to executing on our plan to invest prudently to expand EBITDA margins and we're excited about the bio-future of the company. With that, operator, please open up the call to questions.

Operator

Thank you. At this time, we'll be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of John Babcock with Bank of America. Please proceed with your question.

John Babcock -- Analyst

Hey, good morning, and thanks for taking my questions. I guess first of all just on the cost side, how are you thinking about the cost pressures across energy, wood, chemicals, on logistics for the balance of 2021 and into 2022?

Paul G. Boynton -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Hey, good morning, John. I'll turn it over to Marcus.

Marcus J. Moeltner -- Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance

Good morning, John. Yeah, the -- as you saw in our bridge on page 9, we were indicating that inflationary pressures were accelerating through the year, and you can see on the bridge close to $50 million in costs. There is certainly some impacts of the Jesup impact in there. And as you know pulp for -- the pulp costs for paperboard is really transitory as that will come down in price. But we certainly saw inflation on chemicals, wood and energy, a slight amount on logistics as well. And I would say on an annualized basis, we're in the high single digits for inflationary pressures, and our lens assuming these conditions remain the same type of percentage increase next year.

John Babcock -- Analyst

Got you. Could you help us quantify the impact of that kiln disruption at that Jesup facility and then also would you have to do any further work at the mill to ensure it can run as intended?

Marcus J. Moeltner -- Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance

Yeah. So John, as we mentioned 10,000 tons based on your model, you can assume the fixed cost absorption on that and model that. We also had to purchase some fresh line kiln for the makeup and some maintenance. So with those items I think you could probably get a pretty good gauge on what that is. But it was meaningful enough.

Paul G. Boynton -- President and Chief Executive Officer

And John, this issue, add Marcus mentioned in his prepared comments line kiln, it has run very reliable -- reliably for us [Indecipherable] than expected. We're going to go ahead and make some changes to it at the upcoming shut down to make sure that that doesn't reoccur. But as we also noted, we got three of our four facilities with shutdowns in the first half of 2022 and our goal of course is to focus in on reliability and particularly our operational efficiency. And we can improve upon it in -- particularly in the areas of our evaporators in each of our facility. So we'll be doing a lot of focus on reliability in early 2022 to help improve our overall throughput and production rates.

John Babcock -- Analyst

Got you. For the kiln disruption there, I mean would $10 to $15 million be kind of in the realm of reasonableness there?

Paul G. Boynton -- President and Chief Executive Officer

That's a bit high John, again, you're probably assuming some lost sales. We would just quantify the fixed cost absorption impact.

John Babcock -- Analyst

Okay, got you. And then what mills are you planning to do maintenance on in the first half of next year?

Paul G. Boynton -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. So our shutdown schedule again is front-end loaded next year. So first out of the gate will be Jesup in February. And that's 14 days except extended for the number five recovery boiler there. So it will extend in the 50 days on that boiler vessel and that's the reason we built inventories consciously here in anticipation of that. Fernandina is a 20-day outage in March. That's followed by Temiscaming another 30 days in May. And as Paul mentioned, again, our focus there is on reliability. At Fernandina it's working on the recovery boiler again. And in Temiscaming it's the number ten power boiler, the economizer that we're focused on. And Tartas is in the back end of the year in October for 14 days. Remember, it's on an 18-month cycle.

John Babcock -- Analyst

Okay. Got you. That's very helpful. And then recognizing you're still in pricing negotiations with customers. Can you give us some sense as to the primary focal points of those negotiations? And then also, to what extent the price has risen for products produced with cellular specialties in the different end markets you serve.

Paul G. Boynton -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. So look, as we came out and discussed and put out there in release earlier, we are targeting price increases 15% to 30% minimum. But that's on contracted -- where contracts allow. So -- and we said that that's the majority. So we're going out, we're having those discussions now. A lot of it is focused around our raw material cost increases. Marcus just shared what we think those are for us this year and next year. We share that with our customers. And John, we went out there as early is the June timeframe and started talking to our customers because we don't want this to be a burden on them. We what them to have the communication with their customers about this should be a pass through all the way that we're all getting experience this, and those conversations have actually been very productive. And so we feel confident that we're going to get these increases. Again, I said and point [Indecipherable] the majority. So that means we have also a minority that probably won't be assigned this just because the contracts won't allow that. But overall, we feel good about the conversations and we feel good that our customers are able to pass that on to their customers as well because we know that they're having that dialog and again we've given plenty of heads up and that's important to us because this is not just shifting it to our customers. It's really kind of sharing the load across the supply chain.

John Babcock -- Analyst

Okay, thank you. That's all I have.

Paul G. Boynton -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Joe.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Paul Quinn with RBC Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Paul Quinn -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Yeah, thanks very much. Good morning, guys. Just trying to understand the price increase on the cellular specialties business, what percentage of your contracts are up for price negotiation this year?

Paul G. Boynton -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Paul, hey, good morning. We said the majority of that out there. So I mean you can pick that number somewhere over 50% is open for negotiations. On the balance then we have some that are, have caps on what we can do and some don't have any opportunity, but we have a dialog with every one of our customers regardless about the burden that we're seeing here that we just shared with you that you see in our materials, cost increases and having that dialog with them. So we expect that -- and we're getting the feedback from our customers given where they are and needing our product that these are price increases that will go through, and again on the majority of our volume.

Paul Quinn -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Okay. And then just not beating it to death but the one-offs in the lime kiln for the quarter if I'm looking at that 10,000 tons on fixed costs in [Indecipherable] probably when you bought on fresh line I'm somewhere in the $5 million range hit for the quarter that shouldn't repeat next quarter, is that in line?

Marcus J. Moeltner -- Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance

More in the range I'd say, Paul.

Paul Quinn -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Okay. And then on the paperboard side, I mean, we've seen a number of price increases there and sort of expected it to trickle through in Q3 here and it surely didn't. I guess you're expecting better results going forward with the drop-off in pulp pricing.

Marcus J. Moeltner -- Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance

I guess, yeah. So Paul, the paperboard business as you know we're 80,000 tons on the open market with -- we've got a higher weighting on hardwood. We should see sequentially that business benefiting from lower pulp price inputs in the manufacturing process.

Paul G. Boynton -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, I think our quarterly year-over-year was up quite considerably, Paul, some 13% if I got my numbers right. So it's moving in that direction certainly and again, strong demand. So as Mark said, we continue to expect that to show those type of increases going forward.

Paul Quinn -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Have you guys been able to implement all the price increases announced so far and/or another way to look at it is what's left on the price increase implementation?

Marcus J. Moeltner -- Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance

You're talking on Paperboard or back to CSR?

Paul Quinn -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Paperboard, yeah, just, sorry, sorry to confuse you, paperboard.

Marcus J. Moeltner -- Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance

Yeah paperboard, you kind of saw those increases starting late spring through the summer and then have been accelerating. So certainly once you annualize all those impacts it's -- it will be a good outcome I would say. We've done a good job in that. It's -- the offtake is good in all the end markets and our order book looks good and the pricing has been been positive.

Paul G. Boynton -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, Paul, and you know there has been supply disruptions out there with other players and that's kept the market very tight, and I think are key part of these increases on top of demand overall. So yeah, we expect that to continue and that business of course is dependent on raw material cost of mainly pulp coming through and those prices, of course, as we noted are dropping. So we expect even improved margins in the fourth quarter, and I think you could look at that as being a very attractive business in 2022 as well, and we'll come out with further definition on that our next call.

Paul Quinn -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Okay, and then just lastly on your GreenFirst shares, just maybe you can share your forecast on lumber prices or is it -- and how do your GreenFirst shares is going forward, do you see that being something you're going to monetize in the short-term or in the long term, how should we look at that?

Marcus J. Moeltner -- Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance

Yeah, Paul. So as you know, you follow the market well. As we closed in August, prices dropped pretty sharply in September. But I think they've recovered pretty nicely. Everything that I'm looking at as a reference point points to a favorable market looking ahead. So we will certainly stay close to that situation, we have a 6-month views on our shares and then certainly we'll get smart on how to best monetize that position when the time is right, but I think the fundamentals for lumber is still very, very positive.

Paul Quinn -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Okay, that's all I had. Best of luck, guys.

Paul G. Boynton -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Paul.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Roger Spitz with Bank of America. Please proceed with your question.

Roger Spitz -- Bank of America -- Analyst

Thanks very much and good morning. So for the -- those turnaround maintenance outages in 2022, can you give us some -- any guidance or steer on what is the full-year EBITDA impact, if any, from those outages?

Marcus J. Moeltner -- Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance

So again, Roger, we -- as you know we amortize these costs over the periods. So it tends to smooth those out. So on a yearly basis, you always have maintenance costs in your P&L. But we don't give specific guidance on on those exact amounts.

Roger Spitz -- Bank of America -- Analyst

Okay. For capex, do you have any guidance for Q4 as well as 2022?

Marcus J. Moeltner -- Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance

Yeah. So you saw from our cash flow year-to-date, we're just over 60 on custodial and we had guided in our last call and are still committed to on a net basis in the range of 95 to [Technical Issues] for this full year. So that's the expectation for the balance of the year.

Roger Spitz -- Bank of America -- Analyst

So I should think that your capex in Q4 will be $35 million?

Marcus J. Moeltner -- Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance

Paul, that would be a combination of anything custodial and strategic.

Roger Spitz -- Bank of America -- Analyst

Okay. And any steer for 2022 now that you're out of the [Indecipherable] that's not a big capex number.

Marcus J. Moeltner -- Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance

Yeah. For '22 we mentioned for custodial $100 million with the caveat that we would modulate that based on what we're seeing on inflation and the cost to execute those projects, and through a critical lens evaluate any strategic opportunities that Paul alluded to in his comments.

Roger Spitz -- Bank of America -- Analyst

Got it. Sorry, I missed that. And then lastly, in the press release you talked about related to the lumber sales some cash outflows de minimis if maybe $3 million to $4 million including tax adjustments, etcetera of 1 million I guess. Do those all show up in Q4 or are they in Q1 next year or when might those hit your cash flow statement?

Marcus J. Moeltner -- Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance

The asset purchase agreement provides for a 90-day settlement after closing for all closing adjustments. So that will happen in this quarter.

Roger Spitz -- Bank of America -- Analyst

Okay, perfect. Thank you very much.

Paul G. Boynton -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Roger.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Paretosh Misra with Berenberg. Please proceed with your question.

Paretosh Misra -- Berenberg -- Analyst

Thank you. Good morning. Just wanted to go back to that 15% to 30% price increase that you announced a couple of months ago. So is that your asking price for that 50% plus volumes in CS that are up for repricing next year or those are not the same things?

Paul G. Boynton -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Hey, Paretosh, I -- make sure I understand your question. Let me answer the question how I think you're meaning to answer, if I don't answer just correct me. But Paretosh, we have majority of our volume, and think of 50% plus, that is open for price discussions. And in that we are depending on the grade and as those contracts allow we're having conversations on the minimum 15% to 30% type of range of moving pricing up. So you have the balance of that, so the minority of that there is either price caps or there is no price allowed to move and again we're still having dialog with those customers. But if that answers your question, hopefully it does. And again, know it's a little bit difficult to model. We're in the middle of all those discussions right now, but I can say that they've been very productive because we started having these discussions in the second quarter and letting customers know that we're seeing the onslaught of a lot of inflation and we can't be trapped with it. So our goal is noted that we want to mitigate the impact of inflation on our business and if we can obviously in these type of markets where demand is tight is actually improve on those margin. So that's all throughout we're trying to do is, again, we can't take the load of this on our backs and so we've asked our customers to work with us and they work with their customers to distribute this across the supply chain.

Paretosh Misra -- Berenberg -- Analyst

Got it. And yes, that was my question. So I guess as far as CS pricing is concerned, we shouldn't expect any major changes in the next quarter, Q3 to Q4. Right?

Paul G. Boynton -- President and Chief Executive Officer

No. As you know, they're pretty stable. We've got some opportunity here and there to move pricing up but for the most part for the year we tend to stay relatively stable on pricing. So you will see the movement effective January 1.

Paretosh Misra -- Berenberg -- Analyst

Got it. And then on TemSilk, maybe if you could just talk a little bit more as to what you're seeing in the market as far as reception for your products and any other color you could provide.

Paul G. Boynton -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, sure. So two different stories, one the reception for our products has been very positive. We've been working with all the key customers out there, they like our product, it's qualified. So we feel good about it and we're ready to go. I think the second part of that story is that market, the market for lyocell has been fairly muted through these COVID times. And so I think everybody on our customer side of the equation is really waiting for the market rebound to happen here and for that to take hold. There is no one that's backed off of the potential for that to be an incremental 500,000 tons of next three to five years. But we've yet to see that happen and the good news is we're in very good position to take advantage of that market when it's ready to go. And that's what we wanted to hit. But we want to be -- make sure we're in position, and we are, and we're going to be there to support our customers when their markets develop.

Paretosh Misra -- Berenberg -- Analyst

Thanks a lot. And maybe last one. So you talked about several new opportunities, bioethanol, bioplastics, TemSilk, any -- which of them do you think might require the biggest spending either R&D or capex next year?

Paul G. Boynton -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, I think certainly we talked about the potential opportunity for bioethanol production at our Tartas facility, I feel really good about that. That's a market that's already sitting out there. They are looking for non-food store source natural based inputs to serve that market. Obviously with a wood-based product we were able to meet that need. And so I believe that we will be in a position to move forward in our project in Tartas in 2022, and I'd say stay tuned. I think we'd like to be able to talk about that between now in our next call in terms of some project development there.

Paretosh Misra -- Berenberg -- Analyst

Got it. Thanks, that's all that I had.

Paul G. Boynton -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Sure.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached the end of the question and answer session. I will now turn the call over to Paul Boynton for closing remarks.

Paul G. Boynton -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Thanks, operator. Again, thanks everybody for your time today. These are -- certainly there's a lot of challenges out there but there's also a lot of opportunities as you heard to drive growth in our business. And for us, it creates a real excitement for Rayonier Advanced Materials. I look forward to keeping you updated on our results and we will talk to you in the near future. So, thanks everyone.

Operator

[Operator Closing Remarks]

