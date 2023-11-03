Rayonier Advanced Materials (FRA:RYQ) Price Target Increased by 20.74% to 5.17

The average one-year price target for Rayonier Advanced Materials (FRA:RYQ) has been revised to 5.17 / share. This is an increase of 20.74% from the prior estimate of 4.28 dated September 6, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.66 to a high of 5.81 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 91.57% from the latest reported closing price of 2.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 342 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rayonier Advanced Materials. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 8.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RYQ is 0.06%, a decrease of 3.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.10% to 57,223K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Condire Management holds 6,224K shares representing 9.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,393K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,254K shares, representing an increase of 5.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYQ by 21.28% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,366K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,459K shares, representing an increase of 38.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYQ by 4.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,022K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,746K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,170K shares, representing an increase of 32.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYQ by 4.50% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.