RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS Earnings Results: $RYAM Reports Quarterly Earnings

RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS ($RYAM) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported earnings of -$0.10 per share, beating estimates of -$0.19 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $422,000,000, missing estimates of $425,408,003 by $-3,408,003.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $RYAM stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS Insider Trading Activity

RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS insiders have traded $RYAM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RYAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC BOWEN purchased 12,500 shares for an estimated $100,499

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.