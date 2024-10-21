Rayonier Advanced Materials announces power restored to Georgia site

Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) announced that power has been fully restored to its Jesup, Georgia site and that the A Line has restarted operations. The A Line, which primarily produces cellulose specialties for use in filtration, food and pharmaceuticals, and tire cord, is currently operating at approximately 80% capacity, with an anticipated ramp-up to full capacity within a week. Repair work on the B line is ongoing and is expected to be completed with a restart on or around October 28. The company continues to assess the financial cost of the incident along with any potential insurance recovery. Further financial updates will be provided during its third-quarterearnings callin early November.

