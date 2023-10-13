News & Insights

Rayonier Advanced Hires Houlihan Lokey To Explore Sale Of Paperboard And High-yield Pulp Assets

(RTTNews) - Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Friday announced that it has hired Houlihan Lokey as its financial advisor to explore the potential sale of its paperboard and high-yield pulp assets located at its Temiscaming site.

According to the company, the strategic move is aligned with its commitment to "enhancing its operational and financial performance, optimizing its portfolio to align with its long-term growth strategy, and providing flexibility to pay down debt and reduce leverage."

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally.

