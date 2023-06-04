Raymond (NSE:RAYMOND) Price Target Increased by 11.48% to 2,182.04

The average one-year price target for Raymond (NSE:RAYMOND) has been revised to 2,182.04 / share. This is an increase of 11.48% from the prior estimate of 1,957.38 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,006.87 to a high of 2,470.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.27% from the latest reported closing price of 1,566.75 / share.

Raymond Maintains 0.19% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.19%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Raymond. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RAYMOND is 0.08%, a decrease of 13.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.94% to 2,922K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 500K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 497K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAYMOND by 6.70% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 478K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 356K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 252K shares, representing an increase of 29.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAYMOND by 23.95% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 258K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 237K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 245K shares, representing a decrease of 3.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAYMOND by 13.16% over the last quarter.

