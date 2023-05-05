Raymond James Upgrades Wix.com (WIX)

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.04% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wix.com is 109.26. The forecasts range from a low of 84.84 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 45.04% from its latest reported closing price of 75.33.

The projected annual revenue for Wix.com is 1,521MM, an increase of 9.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 651 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wix.com. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 7.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WIX is 0.22%, a decrease of 7.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.54% to 54,753K shares. The put/call ratio of WIX is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 8,024K shares representing 15.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,047K shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WIX by 58.15% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 4,007K shares representing 7.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,131K shares, representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WIX by 2.04% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 2,465K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,958K shares, representing a decrease of 20.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WIX by 58.03% over the last quarter.

Starboard Value holds 2,322K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,568K shares, representing a decrease of 10.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WIX by 22.60% over the last quarter.

Jackson Square Partners holds 2,018K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,124K shares, representing a decrease of 5.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WIX by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Wix.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based website development platform for over 189 million registered users worldwide today. The Wix website builder was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, Editor X, a highly curated App Market, Ascend by Wix and Corvid by Wix enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Austin, Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Cedar Rapids, Denver, Dnipro, Dublin, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo, Tokyo and Vilnius.

