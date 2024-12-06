Raymond James Upgrades Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (LSE:0Y4Q)

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (LSE:0Y4Q) from Outperform to Strong Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.66% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited is 343.76 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 301.19 GBX to a high of 387.71 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 3.66% from its latest reported closing price of 331.64 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited is 9,831MM, an increase of 0.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,459 funds or institutions reporting positions in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 3.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0Y4Q is 0.34%, an increase of 3.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.97% to 117,671K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,512K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,215K shares , representing a decrease of 9.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y4Q by 84.59% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 5,130K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,378K shares , representing a decrease of 4.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y4Q by 2.69% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 3,578K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,896K shares , representing a decrease of 8.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y4Q by 21.84% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 3,500K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,513K shares , representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0Y4Q by 10.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,221K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,233K shares , representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0Y4Q by 5.14% over the last quarter.

