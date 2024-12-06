Raymond James Upgrades WesBanco (WSBC)

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for WesBanco (NasdaqGS:WSBC) from Outperform to Strong Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.84% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for WesBanco is $37.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 5.84% from its latest reported closing price of $35.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for WesBanco is 563MM, a decrease of 0.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 473 funds or institutions reporting positions in WesBanco. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 7.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSBC is 0.10%, an increase of 25.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.00% to 53,700K shares. The put/call ratio of WSBC is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,899K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,793K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,792K shares , representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSBC by 0.26% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,684K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,723K shares , representing a decrease of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSBC by 1.88% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,543K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,415K shares , representing an increase of 8.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSBC by 0.43% over the last quarter.

Wesbanco Bank holds 1,462K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,683K shares , representing a decrease of 15.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSBC by 55.54% over the last quarter.

Wesbanco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Its distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting to span six states with meaningful market share. Built upon its 'Better Banking Pledge', its customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through its century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $5.0 billion of assets under management (as of December 31, 2020). WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 212 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

