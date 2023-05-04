Raymond James Upgrades Weave Communications (WEAV)

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.66% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Weave Communications is 6.20. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $7.88. The average price target represents an increase of 45.66% from its latest reported closing price of 4.26.

The projected annual revenue for Weave Communications is 166MM, an increase of 12.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 137 funds or institutions reporting positions in Weave Communications. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 13.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WEAV is 0.32%, a decrease of 6.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.06% to 41,581K shares. The put/call ratio of WEAV is 2.61, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Crosslink Capital holds 9,589K shares representing 14.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deer Management Co. holds 7,567K shares representing 11.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pelion holds 5,545K shares representing 8.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tiger Global Management holds 5,251K shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,033K shares, representing a decrease of 33.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEAV by 9.64% over the last quarter.

Lead Edge Capital Management holds 3,501K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Weave Communications Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Weave is the all-in-one customer communications platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. The first Utah company to join Y Combinator, Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been included in the Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, and Glassdoor Best Places to Work.

