Raymond James Upgrades Waystar Holding (WAY)

Fintel reports that on November 22, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Waystar Holding (NasdaqGS:WAY) from Outperform to Strong Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.45% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Waystar Holding is $36.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.45% from its latest reported closing price of $31.24 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 203 funds or institutions reporting positions in Waystar Holding. This is an increase of 109 owner(s) or 115.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WAY is 0.36%, an increase of 22.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.60% to 127,919K shares. The put/call ratio of WAY is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 37,209K shares representing 21.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Investors holds 27,980K shares representing 16.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Francisco Partners Management holds 6,479K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 5,396K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,887K shares , representing a decrease of 9.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAY by 12.91% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 4,952K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

