Raymond James Upgrades W. P. Carey (WPC)

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2026, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.67% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for W. P. Carey is $72.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents an increase of 1.67% from its latest reported closing price of $71.73 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for W. P. Carey is 1,821MM, an increase of 6.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 976 funds or institutions reporting positions in W. P. Carey. This is an decrease of 257 owner(s) or 20.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WPC is 0.14%, an increase of 29.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.18% to 167,788K shares. The put/call ratio of WPC is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,139K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,209K shares , representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPC by 0.94% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,796K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,685K shares , representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPC by 5.67% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,213K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,771K shares , representing an increase of 10.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPC by 10.75% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,905K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,892K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPC by 88.40% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,299K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,672K shares , representing a decrease of 41.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPC by 92.28% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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