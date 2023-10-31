Raymond James Upgrades Viant Technology Inc - (DSP)

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2023, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Viant Technology Inc - (NASDAQ:DSP) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.02% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Viant Technology Inc - is 7.45. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 41.02% from its latest reported closing price of 5.28.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Viant Technology Inc - is 195MM, a decrease of 3.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 148 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viant Technology Inc -. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 4.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSP is 0.02%, an increase of 9.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.13% to 8,863K shares. The put/call ratio of DSP is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce & Associates holds 754K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 326K shares, representing an increase of 56.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSP by 137.60% over the last quarter.

Invenomic Capital Management holds 707K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 803K shares, representing a decrease of 13.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSP by 16.35% over the last quarter.

BIVIX - Invenomic Fund Institutional Class shares holds 678K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 696K shares, representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSP by 9.84% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 569K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 666K shares, representing a decrease of 17.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSP by 10.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 510K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Viant Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Viant® is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables marketers and their agencies to centralize the planning, buying and measurement of their advertising investments across most channels. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform (DSP), Adelphic®, is an enterprise software platform enabling marketers to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio and digital out-of-home channels. Viant’s Identity Resolution capabilities have linked 115 million U.S. households to more than 1 billion connected devices and is combined with access to more than 280,000 audience attributes from more than 70 people-based data partners. Viant is an Advertising Age 2021 Best Places to Work award winner and Adelphic is featured on AdExchanger’s 2021 Programmatic Power Players list.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.