Raymond James Upgrades Unum Group (UNM)

Fintel reports that on March 5, 2025, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) from Market Perform to Strong Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.97% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Unum Group is $93.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $112.35. The average price target represents an increase of 19.97% from its latest reported closing price of $77.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Unum Group is 12,784MM, a decrease of 0.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,220 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unum Group. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 5.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNM is 0.25%, an increase of 12.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.24% to 179,988K shares. The put/call ratio of UNM is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 13,747K shares representing 7.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,552K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,501K shares , representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNM by 4.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,399K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,714K shares , representing an increase of 12.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNM by 38.68% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,228K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,978K shares , representing an increase of 4.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNM by 23.92% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 4,523K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,292K shares , representing an increase of 5.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNM by 30.20% over the last quarter.

Unum Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Unum Group provides a broad portfolio of financial protection benefits and services through the workplace, and is a leading provider of disability income protection worldwide. Through its Unum US, Unum UK, Unum Poland, and Colonial Life businesses, the company provides disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision benefits that protect millions of working people and their families. Unum also provides leave and absence management services that streamline the leave experience for employers and employees, and stop-loss coverage to help self-insured employers protect against medical costs. Unum reported revenues of $13.2 billion in 2020 and provided $7.6 billion in benefits.

