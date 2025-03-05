Raymond James Upgrades Unum Group - Corporate Bond (UNMA)

Fintel reports that on March 5, 2025, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Unum Group - Corporate Bond (NYSE:UNMA) from Market Perform to Strong Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.81% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Unum Group - Corporate Bond is $28.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.97 to a high of $34.06. The average price target represents an increase of 13.81% from its latest reported closing price of $24.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Unum Group - Corporate Bond is 13,145MM, an increase of 2.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unum Group - Corporate Bond. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 13.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNMA is 0.39%, an increase of 3.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.15% to 2,572K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,116K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,144K shares , representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNMA by 3.19% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 491K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 487K shares , representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNMA by 0.72% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 240K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 238K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNMA by 0.23% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Iii holds 170K shares. No change in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund holds 162K shares. No change in the last quarter.

