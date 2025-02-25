Raymond James Upgrades Uniti Group (LSE:0LJB)

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2025, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Uniti Group (LSE:0LJB) from Outperform to Strong Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.22% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Uniti Group is 5.83 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 3.48 GBX to a high of 9.31 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 0.22% from its latest reported closing price of 5.82 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Uniti Group is 1,270MM, an increase of 8.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 590 funds or institutions reporting positions in Uniti Group. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LJB is 0.14%, an increase of 19.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.45% to 264,620K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 15,571K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,536K shares , representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LJB by 73.73% over the last quarter.

Elliott Investment Management holds 10,121K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,342K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,566K shares , representing a decrease of 2.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LJB by 24.71% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 7,937K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,875K shares , representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LJB by 5.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,416K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,407K shares , representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LJB by 81.63% over the last quarter.

