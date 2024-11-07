Raymond James Upgrades United States Cellular (USM)

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.73% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for United States Cellular is $60.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.73% from its latest reported closing price of $64.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for United States Cellular is 4,314MM, an increase of 13.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 273 funds or institutions reporting positions in United States Cellular. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USM is 0.20%, an increase of 38.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.50% to 17,813K shares. The put/call ratio of USM is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jericho Capital Asset Management holds 1,781K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,593K shares , representing an increase of 10.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USM by 92.80% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,414K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,480K shares , representing a decrease of 4.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USM by 57.11% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 893K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 394K shares , representing an increase of 55.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USM by 275.49% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 695K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 695K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USM by 48.12% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 680K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 660K shares , representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USM by 62.65% over the last quarter.

United States Cellular Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations.

