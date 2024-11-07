Raymond James Upgrades United States Cellular Corporation - Corporate Bond (UZE)

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for United States Cellular Corporation - Corporate Bond (NYSE:UZE) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.82% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for United States Cellular Corporation - Corporate Bond is $21.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.54 to a high of $28.18. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.82% from its latest reported closing price of $22.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for United States Cellular Corporation - Corporate Bond is 4,314MM, an increase of 13.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in United States Cellular Corporation - Corporate Bond. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 9.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UZE is 0.25%, an increase of 2.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.12% to 7,802K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,937K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,946K shares , representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UZE by 17.36% over the last quarter.

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 1,122K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 626K shares , representing an increase of 44.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UZE by 101.73% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 813K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 834K shares , representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UZE by 5.81% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 812K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 718K shares , representing an increase of 11.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UZE by 19.68% over the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 670K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 668K shares , representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UZE by 1.85% over the last quarter.

