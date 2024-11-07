Raymond James Upgrades United States Cellular Corporation - Corporate Bond (UZD)

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for United States Cellular Corporation - Corporate Bond (NYSE:UZD) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.52% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for United States Cellular Corporation - Corporate Bond is $22.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.45 to a high of $29.84. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.52% from its latest reported closing price of $23.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for United States Cellular Corporation - Corporate Bond is 4,314MM, an increase of 13.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in United States Cellular Corporation - Corporate Bond. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UZD is 0.41%, an increase of 16.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.52% to 7,677K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,933K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,948K shares , representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UZD by 19.85% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 842K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 818K shares , representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UZD by 24.17% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 812K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 718K shares , representing an increase of 11.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UZD by 18.71% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 796K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 817K shares , representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UZD by 6.19% over the last quarter.

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 780K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 774K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UZD by 12.60% over the last quarter.

