Raymond James Upgrades Triumph Financial (TFIN)

Fintel reports that on April 23, 2026, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.61% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Triumph Financial is $68.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.61% from its latest reported closing price of $62.92 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Triumph Financial is 468MM, an increase of 5.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 213 funds or institutions reporting positions in Triumph Financial. This is an decrease of 251 owner(s) or 54.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFIN is 0.20%, an increase of 24.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.00% to 23,683K shares. The put/call ratio of TFIN is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,108K shares representing 8.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,724K shares , representing a decrease of 29.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFIN by 6.68% over the last quarter.

AltraVue Capital holds 1,516K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,242K shares , representing an increase of 18.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFIN by 51.76% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1,377K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,483K shares , representing a decrease of 7.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFIN by 4.69% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 811K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 869K shares , representing a decrease of 7.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFIN by 22.23% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 752K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 489K shares , representing an increase of 34.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFIN by 127.72% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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