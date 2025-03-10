Raymond James Upgrades Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI)

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2025, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Trevi Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:TRVI) from Outperform to Strong Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 154.34% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Trevi Therapeutics is $10.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 154.34% from its latest reported closing price of $4.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Trevi Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 214 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trevi Therapeutics. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 12.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRVI is 0.14%, an increase of 66.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 36.17% to 83,084K shares. The put/call ratio of TRVI is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEA Management Company holds 11,370K shares representing 12.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 10,665K shares representing 11.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,381K shares , representing an increase of 30.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRVI by 84.58% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 4,400K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 4,205K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,027K shares , representing a decrease of 19.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRVI by 18.73% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 4,150K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company.

Trevi Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. Trevi is conducting a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial of Haduvio for the treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and a Phase 2 trial for chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Trevi is also developing Haduvio for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) in patients with Parkinson's disease and is in the planning stages of a Phase 2 study in this indication. These conditions share a common pathophysiology that is mediated through opioid receptors in the central and peripheral nervous systems.

