Raymond James Upgrades Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX)

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.68% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Third Coast Bancshares is 21.08. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 6.68% from its latest reported closing price of 19.76.

The projected annual revenue for Third Coast Bancshares is 153MM, an increase of 16.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 185 funds or institutions reporting positions in Third Coast Bancshares. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 11.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCBX is 0.06%, a decrease of 15.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.76% to 5,703K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 635K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 615K shares, representing an increase of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBX by 17.43% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 488K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 484K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCBX by 103,840.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 367K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 359K shares, representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBX by 19.47% over the last quarter.

M3F holds 318K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 279K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 298K shares, representing a decrease of 7.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBX by 16.78% over the last quarter.

Third Coast Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Third Coast Bancshares Inc. mission is to be the best company in the industry for its customers, employees and shareholders. TCB strives to be the company of choice by its customers, corporate role model in its communities, the investment of choice by its owners and model of integrity and excellence in the financial industry.

