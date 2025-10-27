Raymond James Upgrades Terex (TEX)

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Terex (NYSE:TEX) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.49% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Terex is $56.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $76.65. The average price target represents an increase of 0.49% from its latest reported closing price of $56.39 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Terex is 4,624MM, a decrease of 10.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 699 funds or institutions reporting positions in Terex. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 4.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEX is 0.15%, an increase of 12.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.42% to 82,393K shares. The put/call ratio of TEX is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,252K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,339K shares , representing an increase of 28.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 61.41% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 2,758K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,012K shares , representing an increase of 27.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 72.70% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,135K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,154K shares , representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 15.50% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 2,038K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,082K shares , representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 10.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,032K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,016K shares , representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 11.17% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.