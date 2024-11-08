Raymond James Upgrades Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. - Preferred Stock (TDS.PRU)

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:TDS.PRU) from Market Perform to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDS.PRU is 0.43%, an increase of 2.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.96% to 5,382K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,632K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,645K shares , representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDS.PRU by 11.96% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 684K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 702K shares , representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDS.PRU by 2.99% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 682K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 603K shares , representing an increase of 11.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDS.PRU by 16.46% over the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 579K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 533K shares , representing an increase of 8.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDS.PRU by 7.42% over the last quarter.

JHNBX - John Hancock Bond Fund holds 468K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.