Raymond James Upgrades Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. - Preferred Security (TDS.PRV)

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. - Preferred Security (NYSE:TDS.PRV) from Market Perform to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. - Preferred Security. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDS.PRV is 0.46%, an increase of 12.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.13% to 8,486K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,659K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,700K shares , representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDS.PRV by 15.18% over the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 1,225K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,104K shares , representing an increase of 9.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDS.PRV by 12.58% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 1,121K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 991K shares , representing an increase of 11.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDS.PRV by 19.64% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 1,117K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,146K shares , representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDS.PRV by 2.66% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 545K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 542K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDS.PRV by 0.55% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.