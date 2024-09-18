Raymond James Upgrades Synovus Financial (SNV)

Fintel reports that on September 17, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.26% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Synovus Financial is $51.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 14.26% from its latest reported closing price of $44.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Synovus Financial is 2,532MM, an increase of 30.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 809 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synovus Financial. This is an decrease of 40 owner(s) or 4.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNV is 0.25%, an increase of 1.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.89% to 139,371K shares. The put/call ratio of SNV is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,579K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,171K shares , representing an increase of 4.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 6.13% over the last quarter.

Synovus Financial holds 5,704K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,751K shares , representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 1.05% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,845K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,798K shares , representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 30.28% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,555K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,553K shares , representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 2.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,417K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,375K shares , representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 1.51% over the last quarter.

Synovus Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $53 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services through 289 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Synovus, has been recognized as one of the country's 'Most Reputable Banks' by American Banker and the Reputation Institute.

