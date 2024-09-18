Raymond James Upgrades Synovus Financial - Preferred Stock (SNV.PRE)

Fintel reports that on September 17, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Synovus Financial - Preferred Stock (NYSE:SNV.PRE) from Market Perform to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synovus Financial - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNV.PRE is 0.60%, an increase of 23.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.73% to 4,404K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,351K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,383K shares , representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNV.PRE by 3.90% over the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund holds 518K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 385K shares , representing an increase of 25.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNV.PRE by 33.47% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund holds 443K shares. No change in the last quarter.

NPSAX - Nuveen Preferred Securities and Income Fund holds 401K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund holds 288K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 215K shares , representing an increase of 25.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNV.PRE by 32.82% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.