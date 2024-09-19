Raymond James Upgrades Safehold (SAFE)

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.92% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Safehold is $28.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 2.92% from its latest reported closing price of $27.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Safehold is 414MM, an increase of 3.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 381 funds or institutions reporting positions in Safehold. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAFE is 0.19%, an increase of 9.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.13% to 51,330K shares. The put/call ratio of SAFE is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Msd Capital L P holds 5,783K shares representing 8.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,727K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,584K shares , representing an increase of 30.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAFE by 39.32% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,910K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,035K shares , representing a decrease of 4.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAFE by 6.76% over the last quarter.

Long Pond Capital holds 2,663K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,317K shares , representing an increase of 12.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAFE by 0.45% over the last quarter.

NewEdge Wealth holds 2,610K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,669K shares , representing a decrease of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAFE by 2.41% over the last quarter.

Safehold Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Safehold Inc. is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc., seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders.

