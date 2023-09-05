Raymond James Upgrades Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2023, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.62% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Retail Opportunity Investments is 15.88. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 18.62% from its latest reported closing price of 13.39.

The projected annual revenue for Retail Opportunity Investments is 324MM, an increase of 1.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 483 funds or institutions reporting positions in Retail Opportunity Investments. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 5.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROIC is 0.15%, a decrease of 7.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.35% to 136,890K shares. The put/call ratio of ROIC is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,873K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,852K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROIC by 6.05% over the last quarter.

Centersquare Investment Management holds 5,928K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,345K shares, representing an increase of 77.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROIC by 1,395.53% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,473K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,555K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROIC by 10.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,663K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,647K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROIC by 10.31% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 3,386K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,435K shares, representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROIC by 4.57% over the last quarter.

Retail Opportunity Investments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated,self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded,grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services, Standard & Poor's, and Fitch Ratings, Inc.

