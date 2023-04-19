Raymond James Upgrades Relay Therapeutics (RLAY)

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) from Outperform to Strong Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 169.47% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Relay Therapeutics is $33.25. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 169.47% from its latest reported closing price of $12.34.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Relay Therapeutics is $16MM, an increase of 1,082.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.11.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ICONIQ Capital holds 95K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 59K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing an increase of 12.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 30.90% over the last quarter.

Engineers Gate Manager holds 35K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

SEASONS SERIES TRUST - SA Multi-Managed Moderate Growth Portfolio Class 1 holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 14.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 39.94% over the last quarter.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. holds 1,239K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,159K shares, representing an increase of 6.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 31.68% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 422 funds or institutions reporting positions in Relay Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RLAY is 0.17%, a decrease of 23.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.05% to 137,017K shares. The put/call ratio of RLAY is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

Relay Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company develops durgs for the treatment of cancer. Relay Therapeutics serves customers in the United States.

See all Relay Therapeutics regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.