Raymond James Upgrades Rayonier (RYN)

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2026, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) from Outperform to Strong Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.86% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Rayonier is $28.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 18.86% from its latest reported closing price of $23.60 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Rayonier is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 601 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rayonier. This is an decrease of 65 owner(s) or 9.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RYN is 0.13%, an increase of 2.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.09% to 178,353K shares. The put/call ratio of RYN is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 14,495K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Cohen & Steers holds 13,549K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,832K shares , representing an increase of 5.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYN by 13.68% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,279K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,909K shares , representing a decrease of 64.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYN by 31.30% over the last quarter.

CSEIX - Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund holds 7,103K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Southeastern Asset Management holds 5,679K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,497K shares , representing an increase of 20.82%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.