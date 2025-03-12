Raymond James Upgrades Rayonier (RYN)

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2025, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.66% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rayonier is $32.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 17.66% from its latest reported closing price of $27.22 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rayonier is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 626 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rayonier. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RYN is 0.16%, an increase of 6.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.15% to 169,761K shares. The put/call ratio of RYN is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 17,655K shares representing 11.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,051K shares , representing a decrease of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYN by 20.57% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 13,142K shares representing 8.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Cohen & Steers holds 11,768K shares representing 7.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,029K shares , representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYN by 15.54% over the last quarter.

CSEIX - Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund holds 6,651K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 5,964K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,593K shares , representing a decrease of 10.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYN by 15.68% over the last quarter.

Rayonier Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.73 million acres), U.S.Pacific Northwest (507,000 acres) and New Zealand (417,000 acres). The Company also acts as the managing member in a private equity timber fund business with three funds comprising approximately 141,000 acres. On a 'look-through basis', the Company's ownership in the timber fund business equates to approximately 17,000 acres.

