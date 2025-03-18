Raymond James Upgrades Rayonier (BMV:RYN)

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2025, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Rayonier (BMV:RYN) from Market Perform to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 611 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rayonier. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RYN is 0.20%, an increase of 4.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.21% to 149,079K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 17,655K shares representing 11.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,051K shares , representing a decrease of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYN by 20.57% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 13,142K shares representing 8.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Cohen & Steers holds 11,768K shares representing 7.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,029K shares , representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYN by 15.54% over the last quarter.

CSEIX - Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund holds 6,651K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 5,964K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,593K shares , representing a decrease of 10.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYN by 15.68% over the last quarter.

