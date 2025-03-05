Raymond James Upgrades RadNet (RDNT)

Fintel reports that on March 5, 2025, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for RadNet (NasdaqGM:RDNT) from Outperform to Strong Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.00% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for RadNet is $85.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $74.74 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 64.00% from its latest reported closing price of $51.83 / share.

The projected annual revenue for RadNet is 1,584MM, a decrease of 13.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 677 funds or institutions reporting positions in RadNet. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 5.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDNT is 0.37%, an increase of 0.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.26% to 83,120K shares. The put/call ratio of RDNT is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,514K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Beck Mack & Oliver holds 3,069K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,198K shares , representing a decrease of 4.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDNT by 8.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,069K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,087K shares , representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDNT by 1.63% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 1,979K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,809K shares , representing an increase of 8.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDNT by 15.08% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,792K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,728K shares , representing an increase of 3.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDNT by 0.52% over the last quarter.

Radnet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 334 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's core markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Arizona. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology solutions, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technicians, RadNet has a total of approximately 8,600 employees.

