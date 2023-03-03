Raymond James Upgrades RadNet (RDNT)

On March 3, 2023, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.65% Upside

As of March 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for RadNet is $34.68. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 45.65% from its latest reported closing price of $23.81.

The projected annual revenue for RadNet is $1,487MM, an increase of 3.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.35.

What are large shareholders doing?

Beck Mack & Oliver holds 3,213K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,022K shares, representing an increase of 5.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDNT by 13.96% over the last quarter.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding holds 2,560K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,169K shares, representing an increase of 15.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDNT by 54.17% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,485K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jb Capital Partners holds 2,094K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Global Alpha Capital Management holds 1,519K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,694K shares, representing a decrease of 11.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDNT by 18.89% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 379 funds or institutions reporting positions in RadNet. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDNT is 0.12%, a decrease of 33.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.13% to 42,677K shares. The put/call ratio of RDNT is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

Radnet Background Information

RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 334 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's core markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Arizona. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology solutions, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technicians, RadNet has a total of approximately 8,600 employees.

