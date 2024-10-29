Raymond James Upgrades ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NasdaqCM:PRQR) from Outperform to Strong Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.74% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is $4.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.17 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 31.74% from its latest reported closing price of $3.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 5MM, a decrease of 69.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProQR Therapeutics N.V.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRQR is 0.09%, an increase of 13.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.19% to 17,308K shares. The put/call ratio of PRQR is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Privium Fund Management B.V. holds 5,581K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,344K shares , representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRQR by 28.15% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 3,625K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 2,043K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,884K shares , representing a decrease of 41.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRQR by 37.90% over the last quarter.

M28 Capital Management holds 1,019K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DAFNA Capital Management holds 906K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ProQR Therapeutics is dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Based on its unique proprietary RNA repair platform technologies, the Company is growing its pipeline with patients and loved ones in mind.

